Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.73.

DECK traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 948,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?