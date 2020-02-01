Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 2,520,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

