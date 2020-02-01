Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $157.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

