Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $196.24, but opened at $190.91. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $189.14, with a volume of 31,413 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,460. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $3,507,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

