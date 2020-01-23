Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) Insider James Ede-Golightly Sells 2,324,544 Shares

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) insider James Ede-Golightly sold 2,324,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £46,490.88 ($61,156.12).

Shares of LON:DMTR opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. Deepmatter Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.15 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

