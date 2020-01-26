Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.51. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,136,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $170.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.14. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

