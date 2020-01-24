Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $411,485.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DE opened at $172.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

