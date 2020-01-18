Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, 3,892 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 164,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

