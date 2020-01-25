Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $157.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $157.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TACO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 333,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 471,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

