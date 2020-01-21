Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $469,389.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 198,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 93.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 471,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

