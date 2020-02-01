Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 100.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

