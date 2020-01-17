Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

