Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

DK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 10,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Delek US by 38.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

