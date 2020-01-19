Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DK. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of DK opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Delek US has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

