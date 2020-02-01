Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.04

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 206147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

