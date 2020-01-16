Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Around 70% of Delek US Holding’s refining capacity is leveraged to the Permian pricing – more than most independent refiners. But with the Permian crude transportation bottleneck easing considerably, the company’s feedstock discounts have gone down, erasing that comparative advantage. Over the past few quarters, Delek has been bearing the brunt of lower merchandise sales and margins, which are affecting the firm's profits in the retail segment. As it is, Delek US Holdings' small size prevents it from taking advantage of economies of scale and better infrastructure networks of the larger peers, while lower throughputs due to planned refinery maintenance might clip Delek's profits and cut into overall gains. Considering these headwinds, Delek US Holding is likely to perform below the industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,020. Delek US has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Delek US by 38.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

