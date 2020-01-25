Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.11 ($68.73).

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €1.24 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €70.00 ($81.40). 457,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a fifty-two week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.70.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

