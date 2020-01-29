Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.11 ($68.73).

ETR DHER opened at €70.14 ($81.56) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 52 week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.30.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

