Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $3,522,220.80 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Dell by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dell in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

