Dell (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,898. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Dell has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $704,400.70. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $7,481,502.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock worth $84,555,282. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dell by 257.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

