Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.63. Delphi Energy shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 25,854 shares.

DEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

