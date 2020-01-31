Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

DLPH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 5,673,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

