Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 5,673,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks