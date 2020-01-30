Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

DLPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

