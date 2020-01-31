Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.95 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $49.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.93 billion to $49.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $57.10. 5,977,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com