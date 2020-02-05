Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $66.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 6,879,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

