Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

DAL opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

