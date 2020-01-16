Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 4,946,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,725. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?