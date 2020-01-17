Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

DAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. 3,041,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $10,374,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

