Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

