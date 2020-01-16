Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,936. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,378,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 184,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

