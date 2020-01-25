DEMANT A S/ADR Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEMANT A S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $16.10 on Friday. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.52.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

