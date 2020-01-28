Demant A/S: New head of Investor Relations

Investor news11 December 2019

New head of Investor Relations

Denmark, 11 December 2019 – Søren B. Andersson, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, is taking on a new role as Finance Director with the Danish listed real estate company Jeudan as of 1 March 2020. Until then, Søren will continue in his current role in Demant and contribute to a smooth transition.

Mathias Holten Møller, Investor Relations Officer, is promoted to Director of Investor Relations and will going forward head up Demant’s investor relations activities.

Christian Lange, Strategic Financial Analyst, is appointed Investor Relations Officer and will work with Mathias in the interaction with key stakeholders in the financial market.

