Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 162%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.13.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com