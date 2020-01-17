Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

