Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives $1.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,084. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $469.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

