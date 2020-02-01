Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

