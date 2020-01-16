Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNR. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,970,088. The firm has a market cap of $647.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 308.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 148.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

