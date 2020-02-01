Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 995,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 407,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 607,332 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

