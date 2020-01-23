Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DML. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $310.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Read More: What causes a recession?