Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 101650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DML has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds