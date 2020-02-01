Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. 412,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Denny’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

