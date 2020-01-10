Dental Autoclaves Market To Reach USD 3.18 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

New York, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing prevalence of dental disorders, favorable government initiatives, rise in number of cosmetic dental procedures, and growing incidence of acquired infections, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of dental autoclaves market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dental autoclaves market was valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Dental autoclaves are high grade stainless steel equipment which provides enclosed bioseal area for heat sensitive dental instrument’s sanitization and decontamination in dental autoclaves market. Steam sterilization is a harmless and effective tool for the sterilization of instruments which are heat sensitive and thus, dental autoclaves are usually utilized in dental and private clinics. The rising prevalence of dental disorders such as malocclusion, cavities, pulpits & impacted teeth, loosened & knocked out teeth, fracture and increasing level of patient awareness associated to sterilization are prime factors boosting the growth of dental autoclaves market across the globe. Also, dental caries are stated to be one of the chief oral health problems across the globe. According to a WHO (World Health Organization) survey, approximately 60-90% of school-going children and a major part of the adult population have dental cavity associated problems worldwide.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections and post procedure infections that entail huge healthcare expenditure has generated the need of advanced sterilization techniques and thereby promote sterilization procedure as an effective cost curbing tool in dental autoclaves market. Supportive government regulations and increasing demand of sophisticated dental services are other key factors supporting the global dental autoclaves market gowth. However, the huge costs associated with these products and lack of awareness of hygiene across developing regions would limit market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, North America registered the highest usage rates in 2017. The influence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, huge levels of patient awareness and comparatively higher levels of healthcare spending in the region are some significant impact drivers of this market. The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2012 by the U.S. government has enhanced the reimbursement scenarios for dental health services, thus fostering the growth of the market for dental equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption and development of advanced and inexpensive products by huge investments in research & development by the leading players in the region are anticipated to propel the growth of dental autoclave industry.

In addition, advancements in cosmetic dental procedures and continuous new product launches are also projected to increase the demand of dental autoclave. For instance, W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos gmbh launched Lisa 500 sterilizers in 2014 that clubbed with fast cycles which provide sterilization of unpacked instruments in minimal time ensuring the growth of the Dental autoclaves market in the forecasts period.

