DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.74

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 455309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 253,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

