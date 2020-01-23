Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.24. Depomed shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 59,874 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

