Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DERM. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dermira by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dermira by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?