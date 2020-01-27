DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,368. DermTech has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

