Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,720

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

LON DLN traded up GBX 110 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,186 ($55.06). 336,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,881.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.43. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

