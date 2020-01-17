Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,580

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.21 ($46.56).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,130 ($54.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,873.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,413.06. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

