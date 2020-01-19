Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

